ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Snow Camp man has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On March 8, 2022, detectives with the sheriff’s office received a report of a sexual assault that happened last year in March.

During the investigation, Michael Stanton King II, 33, of Snow Camp, was identified as the suspect.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained warrants on King on four felony charges.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

He is charged with one count of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.