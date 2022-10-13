GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who overdosed in the Alamance County Detention Center has been charged in connection to another inmate’s overdose, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies were told about an overdose in the Alamance County Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies identified inmate Alicia Inez Toney, 36, of Pleasant Garden, as the suspect.

Witnesses told deputies that Toney had brought in what was believed to be heroin and gave it to her cellmate who overdosed a short time later.

Deputies and detention center officers began lifesaving measures, and Toney’s cellmate was taken to a hospital

While deputies continued to interview Toney, she overdosed. Deputies and detention center officers began lifesaving measures, and Toney was also taken to a hospital.

As the investigation continued, witnesses said that Toney had also snorted what was believed to be heroin with her cellmate. Deputies say they determined that Toney inserted the contraband in a body cavity before she was booked into the jail.

Both Toney and her cellmate were later released to the custody of detention center staff and returned to the jail.

Toney was initially booked on Oct. 2 for credit card fraud.

She has been charged with:

one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver

one count of felony sell/deliver heroin

one count of felony provide contraband to inmate

one count of felony posses controlled substance on prison/jail premises

one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

one count of misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct a public officer

She is under a $250,000 bond.