ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The first positive case of monkeypox has been identified in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Health Department.
The health department received notification about the case on Thursday, and that person is currently in isolation at home.
The health department is now working to identify if that person had any close contact with anyone and who those people are.
According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.
Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are
similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.
Symptoms can include flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, as well as a rash that looks like pimples, blisters, or scabs.
The rash may be painful or itchy. Symptoms are typically seen within three weeks of exposure, and the illness lasts two to four weeks.
“We have prepared for the potential of monkeypox cases in Alamance County. Our public health response
team has been in contact with the affected individual and that person is complying with all necessary
control measures and cleaning guidelines,” said Alamance County Health Director Tony Lo Giudice
The following directions have been given by the health department and CDC to keep yourself safe from monkeypox:
- Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox
- Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox
- Do not kiss, hug or have sex with someone with monkeypox
- Avoid contact with objects and materials a person with monkeypox has used
- Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox
- Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox
- Wash your hands often
- Wash your hands often using soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom
Alamance County residents are encouraged to use reputable sources of information to learn more about
monkeypox, such as the CDC or NC DHHS. Residents are also encouraged to contact their health care
provider if they have any unexplained rash, sores, or other symptoms that could possibly be related to
monkeypox.