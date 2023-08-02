ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Humane Society of Alamance County is hoping to provide dogs with a chance to experience freedom through their new “Breaking Barriers.” program.

The primary goal of the program is to build fences around the yards of dog owners who currently keep their pets tethered. The program will also provide spay and neuter services to each fence recipient along with outdoor dog houses and straw for added comfort and protection.

Pamela Makhou, the executive director of the Humane Society, emphasized that the program is about more than just building fences.

“A dog that’s tethered is unable to be a dog … a dog that wants to play, run around and interact with other animals or primarily their humans. It doesn’t help create a bond,” she said.

Each fence built is estimated to cost around $700 in supplies, but the Humane Society is ambitiously aiming to complete one to two fences per month. To achieve this goal, they are reaching out to local fencing companies and hardware stores, seeking donations for building supplies.

Alamance County Humane Society ‘breaking barriers’ for dogs

Alamance County Humane Society ‘breaking barriers’ for dogs

Alamance County Humane Society ‘breaking barriers’ for dogs

Alamance County Humane Society ‘breaking barriers’ for dogs

Additionally, they are calling for contributions from the public to support the cause.

“We want them properly fed. We want them happy and healthy … If the community is willing to help us do that for them, then let’s go for it,” Makhou said.

The “Breaking Barriers” program is set to address the challenges faced by tethered dogs in Alamance County. Animal control ordinances in the county permit tethering under specific circumstances, but the Humane Society intends to provide alternative better living conditions for dogs.

Among the first recipients of the program is Arlo, an eight-month-old pup known for his sweet and energetic nature. Arlo’s family is thrilled to have him as the first fence recipient.

Makhou shared her eagerness to see the positive impact of the program.

“I really can’t wait to do this for Arlo and see how this will improve his life,” Makhou said.

The program’s ultimate aim is to give dogs like Arlo a chance to experience freedom and enjoy a better quality of life.

If you are interested in supporting the “Breaking Barriers” program and giving dogs like Arlo a chance to experience freedom, you can donate directly through the Humane Society of Alamance County’s website or contact them for more information.