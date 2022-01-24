Alamance County EMS mourning loss of 20-year veteran paramedic; ‘We’ll take it from here’

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County emergency services community is mourning the loss of “one of our own,” according to a Facebook post.

On Monday, Alamance County Emergency Medical Services announced that Jef McQueen died on Sunday after close to 20 years as a paramedic.

“Jef McQueen faithfully served the citizens of Alamance County as a paramedic for nearly 20 years,” Alamance County EMS said. “Jef endured many physical battles during this time, but persevered and continued to serve. We will miss Jef and the love he had for EMS and his favorite sport, Baseball! We ask that you keep his family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers.

“See you later, Jef! Rest easy sir, We’ll take it from here!”

The Graham Fire Department extended its condolences on Sunday.

“GFD sends our condolences to the family of Alamance County Paramedic Jef McQueen and his extended family at Alamance County Emergency Medical Services,” the department said in a Facebook post. “EOW 1/23/2022.”