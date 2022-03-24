ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempted traffic stop led to a deputy being carried over 20 feet by a suspect’s car.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies attempted to stop Fredrick Dontae Slade near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and North Church Street in Burlington on Wednesday. During the stop, deputies say that Slade attempted to drive away.

A deputy was hit by the open driver’s door of the car and carried 25 feet, the release continues. The deputy entered the car and gained control of the car after a brief struggle. The car was stopped and Slade was taken into custody.

The deputy had minor injuries.

Deputies found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun when Slade was searched.

He was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, felony delivery of cocaine, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony kidnapping, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting an office, misdemeanor marijuana possession, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and a citation for driving with a revoked license.

Slade was given no bond.