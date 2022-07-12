ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Alamance County deputies are searching for a suspect after a middle school was put on lockdown Tuesday.

At 12:15 p.m., Western Middle School went on lockdown at the order of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:04 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the Holly Tree Mobile Home Park in Elon near Western Middle School.

Arriving deputies saw 30-year-old Jimmy Wayne Himmelheber run from the home to a wooded area and across school property. Himmelheber was ordered to stop but reportedly kept running.

Deputies immediately placed the school in lockdown and learned Himmelheber is wanted for a felony probation violation in Edgecombe County. He has been charged with one count of misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

No weapons were involved, and no staff or students came in contact with the suspect.

A sheriff’s office K9 was called to the scene and started a track. The track was lost in a wooded area near the Haw River at 1:13 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:22 p.m.

Western Middle School is currently conducting summer school for middle and high school students. Around 120 students and staff were in the school.

Himmelheber is described as a white male with dark hair in a ponytail wearing a grey shirt, black camo pants with red shoes. If you see him, deputies ask you to call 911.