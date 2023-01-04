ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County deputies say reports of shots being fired on a school bus on Wednesday are a hoax.

Around 4 p.m., Alamance County Communications started getting calls from a 911-only phone reporting shots being fired on a school bus in southern Alamance County.

Deputies stopped some buses for well-being checks, and everyone onboard was safe, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Alamance County deputies believe the calls were a hoax.

The investigation is ongoing.