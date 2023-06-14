ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was taken into custody in Orange County after engaging Alamance County deputies in a pursuit on Tuesday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies came to the 1400 block of Terrywood Road, near Haw River, after getting a report about a man wanted by the Graham Police Department.

Investigators identified the man as Jarrett Lee Somers, 45, of Haw River. Somers was wanted by Graham police for multiple larcenies as well as breaking and entering.

Deputies say that Somers pulled away from the scene and began to drive away. Deputies pursued Somers until he entered Mebane where the chase was called off due to the “careless and reckless manner” in which Somers was driving.

After entering Orange County, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office began to pursue Somers, eventually stopping him and taking him into custody.

Somers is being charged with one count of felony flee to elude arrest by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. He also is being charged with four counts of felony larceny and two counts of felony breaking and entering by the Graham Police Department.

More charges are pending from both the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Somers was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secure bond.