ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 21-year-old was arrested for having a “relationship” with a 13-year-old child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 1, the sheriff’s office received information that Michael Seth McDaniel, 21, of Hillsborough, was carrying on “a relationship” with a 13-year-old child.

Officials say that the relationship was documented on social media.

After an investigation, McDaniel was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.