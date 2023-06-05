MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Angela and Steven Hillis, of Mebane, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize.

They bought their winning ticket from the BP on N.C. 119 South in Mebane.

When they arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect their prize, they had a decision to make.

They could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

They chose to split the lump-sum amount of $3 million to $1.5 million each.

Aafter required state and federal tax withholdings, they each took home $1,068,754.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.