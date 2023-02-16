ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County couple will have no trouble remembering their wedding anniversary after saying their vows on Valentine’s Day.

Alfred Lee Little and Alice Wood got married on Feb. 14 at the Alamance County Magistrate’s Office.

“Today is a very special day,” Alfred Little said. “I’m getting married to my beautiful woman. The reason why I chose Valentine’s Day is because I am a pastor and she’s a very good Christian woman and Valentine’s Day is the closest memorable day, special day to get married on.

Congratulations, Alfred and Alice!