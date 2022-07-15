ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people in Snow Camp gathered at the Ye Olde Country Kitchen restaurant to remember Bryan Wilson.

The community gathered to pay their respects with flowers, reminiscing about Wilson and personal notes they wrote on the floor of the restaurant site.

Wilson was a beloved staple in the community and a generous man that loved the community he served.

State Highway Patrol troopers said Wilson died Thursday morning on Greensboro Chapel Hill Road near Bethel South Fork Road in Alamance County.

Investigators said a car crossed the center line of the road and hit Wilson’s Lincoln Town Car head-on. Both Wilson and the other driver died at the scene.

Those who knew Wilson said they will miss his generosity to the community.

“Everybody knew him, and everybody loved him, and they loved to come to his restaurant. And even if they didn’t come to eat, they’d drop by just to visit with him because he’s that kind of guy,” said Buddy Michaels, a longtime family friend.

Wilson’s family has yet to finalize arraignments for his funeral.

Investigators are still working to figure out why the other driver crossed the center lane and hit Wilson.