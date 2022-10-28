ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina.

On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in

At the scene, the victim told deputies that the window of his car had been broken out. His friend’s purse was stolen which contained the woman’s driver’s license and multiple credit/debit cards.

While deputies were still on the scene taking the report, the woman got a notification that one of her cards was being used at a Walmart in Mebane.

As the investigation progressed, detectives obtained photographs of a suspect and a receipt from Walmart. The suspect bought gift cards which detectives say were used to buy money orders in Raleigh.

From there, detectives say they tracked the money orders to Fritz St. Louis Jr, 34, of Raleigh. He was identified from photographs at Walmart and Food Lion.

St Louis’ whereabouts were unknown until detectives got a phone call from St. Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri. Detectives in Missouri say they had chased two breaking-and-entering suspects from a local park.

Detectives would eventually catch the suspects and one of them was identified as St. Louis. The other suspect was identified as Torian Fields, of Raleigh.

Using forensic technology authorized by a search warrant, Alamance County deputies found evidence leading back to the Aug. 4 breaking-and-entering case. St. Louis would ultimately be taken into custody in Wake County.

St. Louis is being charged with the following:

Felony break or enter a motor vehicle

Four counts of felony financial card theft

Felony identity theft

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

St. Louis currently remains in custody in Wake County and is being held there on a $30,000 secured bond.

Detectives describe Fields as “St. Louis’ co-conspirator” and he has yet to be taken into custody.

Detectives allege that both men “are most likely associated with the Felony Lane Gang which has been targeting vehicles in parks across the country.”