Alamance County boil water advisory impacts meal pickup for Alamance-Burlington schools

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The ongoing boil water advisory in Alamance County is beginning to have an impact on other things within the area.

Alamance-Burlington School Systems announced via their Facebook page that their summer grab and go meals program is canceled for Friday.

There will be no breakfast or lunch meals for school pickup.

The Alamance County Health Department has ordered that all restaurants and programs that serve food within the City of Burlington water system stop food service until the water situation is resolved.

City of Burlington water customers include:

Town of Elon

Town of Gibsonville

Town of Whitsett

Town of Haw River

Town of Ossipee

Village of Alamance

Parts of the City of Greensboro

“The City of Burlington has increased its bacteriological sampling throughout the city water system. The water mains are being flushed in the affected area. Every effort is being made to resolve this issue,” the release said.

E.coli/fecal coliform bacteria can cause illness and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

City of Burlington water customers will be notified when tests show no bacteria. The city expects the issue will be resolved within two days.