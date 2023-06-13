BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance-Burlington Schools voted unanimously during a work session to raise breakfast and lunch rates for students.

The raise is set to go into effect this next school year.

“That’s largely due to labor cost increase. The state mandated that we pay our school nutrition workers $15 an hour … We’re seeing an increase in food prices and paper goods prices, which they have increased about 4%,” Alamance-Burlington Schools Public Information Officer Les Atkins said.

Alamance-Burlington Schools’ chief finance officer gave a financial update during a work session on Tuesday and recommended Board of Education members vote to raise breakfast and lunch prices by 50 cents each to offset the recent increase in expenditures.

“School nutrition departments are self-sustaining within a school district, so it’s almost like a business within a business … They have to remain self-sufficient in order to provide meals daily for our students,” Atkins said.

Alamance-Burlington Board of Education members voted unanimously in favor of the increase, raising breakfast to $2 and lunch to $3.10.

“It was recommended to the board last school year. They opted not to increase prices,” Atkins said.

Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, Yadkin, and Stokes Counties school districts do not plan to increase breakfast and lunch rates for students for the 2023-2024 school year. Guilford County Schools breakfast cost students $1, and lunch is $2.85.

The other districts’ breakfast prices fall at or under $1.50, and lunch prices are at or under $3.00.

Wilkes County Schools will receive free meals for 2023-2024, and 16 Davidson County Schools will be approved for no-cost breakfast and lunch for all students.

Alamance-Burlington Schools review school meal prices yearly and believe the new rates are in line with other nearby districts.

“It’s still the best deal in town if you really think about it,” Atkins said. “A $3 hot meal, and we’ve really tried in ABSS to offer things that we know students will enjoy eating.”

Alamance-Burlington Schools serves more than 2 million meals a year in the district and has started to notify families of the meal price changes.