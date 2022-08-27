ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports.

Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools.

“If we can pray for a miracle and find some monies to be able to support the program, I would be ecstatic,” said George Robinson, District Athletic Director for Alamance Burlington School System.

Robinson said the district is still trying to get all the funds needed. He said to start the program plus supplies, it will cost $150,000 and another $400,000 for salaries.

“it makes me feel good that our board and senior leadership understand the need to provide for our student athletes,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the athletic trainer will be for all six high schools in the district.

He said the athletic trainers would give treatment to the student athletes on the sideline instead of taking them to the hospital by EMS, he also said they would help with rehabilitation without student athletes missing class.

“A licensed athletic trainer can work with us in regards to preventative measures to keep athletes from getting hurt. They work with us with acute sprains, if there’s someone that’s injured on the bench instead of coverage, we can provide care,” said Robinson.

As of now, the high schools get help from the county’s EMS when a player is injured during a game, Robinson said having the athletic trainers on the field would free up EMS to handle more 911 calls.

There is no set date for the startup of the program, Robinson said the Board of Education has called a special meeting Tuesday to further discuss plans for the future of the program.