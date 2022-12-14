ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit is partnering with schools across the state to help prevent mass violence inside schools.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Dain Butler with the Alamance-Burlington School System invited the State Bureau of Investigation to their school board meeting to help educate faculty and staff on behavioral warning signs a student may show that would help prevent mass violence from erupting inside schools.

“It’s…not a traditional way to approach law enforcement…we believe it’s important to prevent crimes, not just solve them,” Director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bob Schurmeier said.

The Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit, or BeTA, is a way multi-disciplinary efforts come together in a more non-traditional way.

“The SBI is just another resource. It’s always good to have another resource and to learn from what they have learned by looking at all of these mass shootings that have happened…over the past 10 or 15 years,” Public Information Officer with ABSS Les Atkins said.

BeTA is a unit that started in 2018 to help give faculty and staff in schools across the state tell-tell signs that someone will commit mass violence.

“We just have to be aware and be just on guard and never think that it’s not going to happen here because it could happen at any of our schools,” Atkins said.

Schurmeier said BeTA is not meant to take the spot of current school resource officers and not be in the schools. The BeTA would be the last resort to get help from the students after-school officials, school resource officers and local law enforcement.

There are eight agents and two psychologists on the unit who will work with local law enforcement, school resource officers and students who would need behavioral help.

Atkins said Tuesday that they were taught to look at warning signs a student may display that would possibly cause a threat to the school.

Some of the behavioral emotions to look out for are the way a student could share information about violence such as drawings, a manifesto, what they are searching on the internet using school devices, becoming withdrawn, nd not being interactive.

Schurmeier said the mission is not to arrest anyone but to prevent anything from happening on school campuses.