GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington School System launched the Family-Led Organization in an effort to have parents involved in their children’s needs.

The initiative will work with parent groups like parent-teacher organizations.

PTO groups are made up of volunteer parents to help the school district in any way possible.

President of the North Graham Elementary School’s PTO Program Jordan Dawson is in charge of making sure each student meets their needs while in school.

She wants to make sure each student, including her daughter, succeeds in school.

“I have just a daughter, and she’s just starting kindergarten, so I still wanted to be involved in engaged on the same level that I was in preschool,” Dawson said. “Anything we can do to help. That’s what we’re here for.”

The group is also part of the new initiative.

This is in an effort to have parents give direct input to the superintendent on key issues impacting all students.

“It’s a family. She’s not lost in the shuffle of things … and we very much we’re grateful for it this year,” Dawson said.

Parents can advocate on topics like safety, volunteer work, student needs and the curriculum.

“I can help be a voice for parents who have questions or concerns,” Dawson said.

With school just around the corner, Dawson is looking for more parents to get involved. She hopes to reach 50 parents for this upcoming school year.

“So communication is key. It’s huge. It sounds really cliche, but that has been like my biggest takeaway is communicate,” Dawson said.

Dawson and her group plan to meet up and discuss several topics before meeting with the superintendent.

The new initiative will start this upcoming school year.