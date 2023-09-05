ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As a Piedmont Triad school system continues battling mold on campuses, they’re still trying to help students.

According to an alert from Alamance-Burlington School System, they are offering free meals to school-age children from 11 a.m. to one p.m. on Tuesday at Newlin and Andrews Elementary schools.

“Tomorrow we anticipate adding additional sites around the county,” the alert read.

This free meal distribution comes after ABSS was forced to delay the start of the school year a second time after dozens of campuses were found to have issues with mold, some of it toxigenic, and the school district began working towards cleaning up the impacted areas.

School is set to start on Sept. 11 for ABSS students.

ABSS’s public information officer Les Atkins said that while they deal with the mold, remote learning is not an option at the time because they haven’t been able to distribute devices like Chromebooks and hotspots to students, which presents barriers to remote learning.

Two local parks are leaving splash pads and pools open an extra week to give students something to do while the start of school is delayed.

This is a developing, ongoing situation.