ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School safety is on the top of every school official’s mind, and plans are underway to make sure that every student in the Alamance-Burlington School System is safe as they head into the next school year.

Alamance County commissioners, the board of education and local law enforcement officials held a meeting at the administration building to go over finalized plans to add more school resource officers inside all the schools in the county.

School leaders said only high schools are equipped with SROs, which are funded through the state. And, in order to make sure every student and staff member in the county is safe, they want to add a resource officer inside all the schools, middle and elementary as well.

“Forget this. all of this politics…let’s do what’s right for our children and protect our children by funding additional SROs,” said Patsy Simpson, board vice-chair of the Alamance-Burlington School System.

School leaders have asked for $522,000 from the county to add an additional 10 SROs to more schools in the county. Officials said that right now, 14 elementary and middle schools do not have SROs on campus.

The plan is to have 23 full-time SROs plus one extra on the roster by the 2022-2023 school year.

The meeting lasted two hours, and neither party came up with a resolution to the safety problem.

“I think we all agree identifying that funding, getting those SROS in place is important,” said Board Chair for Alamance-Burlington School System Sandy Ellington-Graves

Commissioner Chair Joh Paisley said the plan is to go over the budget and the safety plans during the next meeting on June 20.