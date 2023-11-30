ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —Alamance-Burlington School System leaders discussed how they plan to deal with the district’s budget crisis on Thursday, saying it’s reached a tipping point.

The need for funding has them placing a hiring freeze on all non-teaching positions.

The district is trying to garner the community’s attention and support as it seeks assistance and funding from Alamance County commissioners to address its budget crisis.

Currently, ABSS has just over $102,000 in the districts savings account to cover any emergencies.

“Simply put, years of inefficient investment from our county has caught up with us,” said Dain Butler, ABSS superintendent.

ABSS leaders spoke about the district’s budget crisis at Cummings High School in a food and nutrition classroom still requiring repairs from the recent treatment of toxigenic mold.

“The sheetrock had to be removed, and we simply didn’t have the funds to restore it. To fully restore this classroom will cost $125,000 … It’s more than just a number. It’s about the children without the tools and the resources to learn to grow and to reach their full potential,” said Sandy Ellington-Graves, ABSS board of education chair.

Alamance County has a total county budget of more than $253 million, and ABSS leaders say for this budget year, they earmarked nearly $49 million.

Compared to other North Carolina counties, Alamance County budgets significantly less for its school district with only 19.2% of the total county budget going to ABSS versus 36% in Orange County and 46% in Guilford County.

“We are looking for a stronger partnership with our commissioners today. Like most North Carolina districts, ABSS relies entirely on county commissioners, provide adequate funding for the maintenance of our schools. This is clearly required under general statute 115C. When funding from our county commissioners is not sufficient, we are forced to use other funds from our already limited budget to fill in the gap,” Butler said.

After years of strain on the school district’s budget, facing the costs of nearly $26 million in mold remediation at ABSS schools in September did not alleviate the stress on its finances.

From that number, the district paid $18.7 million to Builder Services, Sasser Restoration and for testing.

ABSS still needs funds to cover the remaining balance and restoration of PayGo funding, which are projects the district put on hold.

If the district can’t the receive money, it could potentially lead to program cuts and job duties being combined.

“As of today, $18.7 million has been paid from ABSS dollars. We still need money to cover the remaining $5+ million in invoices plus to restore the money from our PayGo account for the projects that we have put on hold,” Ellington-Graves said. “That’s close to $9 million, and it’s going to be a big ask on Monday. It’s a big deal, but it’s the right thing to do.”

The money the district has been spending and was approved for use by commissioners was already allocated to the district for this fiscal year, and the district has not received additional funding.

The emergency funds they are asking Alamance County commissioners to consider at their Monday meeting would help keep the district’s budget afloat.