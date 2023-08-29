ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — While many students were back in class for the start of the 2023-2024 school year, one local school district was forced to put a pause on their return.

The Alamance-Burlington School District says it found mold in 21 schools, but they are still hoping to get students and staff back in those buildings by next Tuesday.

During a special meeting Monday night, as parents in the audience listened to find out how they plan to get their children back in school.

The board decided to hire the mold remediation company ‘Building Services of North Carolina’ to get the job done. According to a spokesperson for the company, Ben Bass, they’ll have 300 workers with more than 2,000 on standby for the project.

After a two-hour meeting, the school board motioned to approve $3.5 million from their budget to clean the three schools with the worst mold: Cummings High School, Williams High School and Broadview Middle School.

A decision Tamkea Harvey, who has 3 children who attend Cummings High School, is glad to hear.

“I am happy today that they are getting someone in the schools to start working on the schools,” Harvey said. “That way, we can have a possible date—if not the 5th—a possible date for them to return.”

Harvey says her kids watched as their friends in other school systems got to go back to class.

“They are ready to go back. They were actually upset that school did not start today. As a parent, I would rather them start in a safe manner, versus them not going to school not knowing what the outcome will be,” Harvey said.

The money for the remediation breaks down like this:

$1.2 million – Cummings High School

1.5- million -Williams High School

$750,000 – Broadway Middle School

The school board will have a follow-up meeting to reevaluate on Wednesday at 10 a.m.