ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance-Burlington Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler announced $10,000 recruitment bonuses on Thursday, according to an ABSS news release.

The ABSS plans to pay $5,000 upon hiring with the remaining $5,000 paid in May 2023.

The bonuses are being offered for the following positions:

CTE classroom teachers in middle and high school

middle and high school math and science

Title I elementary schools – core classroom teachers

Exceptional Children Teachers

speech and language pathologists

OT

psychologists

“Districts across the country are attempting to fill similar positions as fewer people are choosing to enter the profession. Our hope is that these bonuses coupled with our exceptional teacher support programs will be an extra incentive to attract the best educators to ABSS,” Butler said.

The ABSS currently has over 100 teaching vacancies across its 37 schools.

The District plans to use the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Funds) to pay for the traditional teaching positions and use Medicaid Administrative Claims (MAC) money to cover the sign-on bonuses for Exceptional Children Teachers.

MAC money is reimbursement received for administrative support required to identify students in need of health services and to coordinate and monitor these ongoing health services identified under the Fee for Service Medicaid program.

To see all available jobs, visit the ABSS website.