BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Mental health resources in schools have been a big focus in the state of North Carolina.

Universities have added wellness days, and school districts have added counselors, but these resources are needed during the summer.

One school district is closing the gap and addressing students’ mental health needs over the summer.

The Alamance-Burlington School System teamed up with three mental health agencies so children in any grade level have someone to turn to.

“We want to avoid any gap where a student feels like, ‘Oh, I had the service, and now I don’t have anyone to talk to regarding my mental health,'” said Tiffany Foster, the lead mental health specialist.

The district does mental health check ups. The check ups are a one-hour session to equip families with resources and support.

The Board of Education approved $147,000 in mental health services. The district also secured a mental health grant from the Department of Public Instruction.

With that money, the district partnered up with three mental health agencies to provide services during the summer.

“Some programs might include that one-on-one service, but then some programs consist of the whole family such as in terms of in-home services,” Foster said.

The ABSS will also host a mental health summer summit and hold mental health sessions for teachers and staff.

Foster is in charge of student well-being.

“I hope it can continue because if it can continue, we can service more students,” Foster said.

In the summer, she and other counselors see 50 to 75 percent of students.

“The hope will be for more mental health specialists,” Foster said.

The work they do depends on funding. The money is not always available, and the grants used can run out.

This year’s mental health summit is on Tuesday, July 18, at central services on Vaughn Road in Burlington.