Alamance-Burlington school superintendent requests release from recently extended contract

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A superintendent who recently had his contract extended has requested being released early.

Thursday, Alamance-Burlington Schools Superindentent Bruce Benson submitted a letter to the Board of Education requesting release from his current contract effective January 1. In this letter he stated he wished to spend more time with his family and prioritize his personal life.

In July, the Board of Education announced that Bensonb’s contract had been extended for a third time, effective through June 30 2025.

In a statement, Benson expressed gratitude over his prior contract extensions and the diligent work of the ABSS employees.

“There is a lot to be proud of in ABSS and in Alamance County. This is an amazing place to work and live and deciding to leave has been a very difficult decision for my family and me. It is my hope that the board will choose a path forward in the coming weeks that will ensure ongoing work will progress in a positive direction and outcomes will continue to improve for our students, staff, and community.”