BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance-Burlington School System bus was involved in a multi-car accident Wednesday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

44 Williams High School Students ranging from ages 15-to-18 were aboard the bus driven by Michael Maness, 28. Maness is an employee of the school system and a P.E. teacher at Smith Elementary School.

Police say Maness was driving south on NC-62 just past the intersection of Hatchery Road when he failed to reduce speed and struck a 2012 Toyota Camry. As a result of the collision, the Camry was shoved into the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet truck. Both the Camry and Chevrolet were stopped due to an unrelated car attempting a left turn into Flynt Fabrics on 2908 Alamance Road.

Area of the crash (Google Maps)

Maness told officers that he was distracted by a stalled car on the shoulder of NC-62 with multiple people standing around it that was not blocking traffic. Maness realized that traffic had stopped once he shifted focus back to the road and was unable to brake in time striking the Camry at around 40 mph.

The school bus and Chevrolet truck sustained minor damage in the crash but the Toyota Camry is a total loss.

Four students claimed to have been injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital for “good measures,” their injuries are considered to be non-critical. The driver of the Camry suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Investigators allege that Mannes was the sole contributory driver in the collision and cited him on the scene with the following:

Failing to reduce speed and avoid a collision

Mannes is due in court on Aug. 12.