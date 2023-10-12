ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A school bus carrying elementary schoolers hit a building Thursday morning in Alamance County.

According to the school district, a bus heading to B. Evertt Jordan Elementary School hit a building on NC 87 in Alamance County Thursday morning, near Judge Sharpe Road.

The district says that law enforcement on the scene said four students were transported to the hospital after the crash and a total of seven were hurt. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

NC 87 is closed due to the crash.

This is a developing story.