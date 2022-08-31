(WGHP) — The Alamance Burlington School System finally named its newest high school in the county early Tuesday during a special-called meeting.

Southeast Alamance High School is now the 7th high school in the district and is set to open in mid-July 2023. The new building is the first school fully built in 60 years, funded in part by the 2018 bond referendum.

Les Atkins, ABSS Public Information Officer said the name was chosen out of 400 popular names picked by members of the community.

“About 20 some thousand people got that survey and so far as of today we’ve received about 400 responses,” said Atkins.

Several members of the community met Tuesday at the District’s board of Education building to recommend the top 8 names that the BOE members can vote on.

The 67million dollar building will sit on nearly 100 acres of land on Highway 119, in Haw River and will hold around 1,250 students, and have the school colors of orange and blue.

Atkins said finalizing a school name is just the beginning before the school opens for the 2023 school year.

“The other step in this process once we have a name would be to begin ordering high school football uniforms, to begin developing a mascot,” said Atkins.

Now that the name and school colors are picked Atkins said the school board will now work to figure out which students will be attending the school once it’s open. He also said students will now get a chance to recommend a mascot for the school and then the school board will make a decision at a later date.

Southeast Alamance High will make the first new school since Cummings High School in 1970.