BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A school system is “cooperating” with law enforcement after allegations of misconduct against a middle school teacher.

Alamance-Burlington School System released a statement reading in part “there is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our children” and that the school system is “cooperating fully with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office as part of an ongoing investigation involving alleged misconduct by a Southern Middle School teacher.”

The school system identified the teacher as Ivan Danilo Ardila-Perez, 36. He started working at Southern Middle School in September of 2022 as a Spanish teacher and began working as a men’s soccer coach in April of 2023.

According to warrants, Ardila-Perez “took indecent liberties” with an 11-year-old student, for the purpose of “gratifying sexual desire” on Feb. 26, and then on April 12 took indecent liberties with a 12-year-old student, committing “lewd and lascivious act upon the body” the student.

Ardila-Perez “is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by both law enforcement and District administration,” the statement says, but also explains that the district will be offering no further information as this is a personnel issue.

Ardila-Perez has been charged with two counts of “indecent liberties with a student” and two counts of “indecent liberties with children” with a total bond of $100,000.