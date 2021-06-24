After the deadly Florida condo collapse, see how the Greensboro Fire Department is prepared for structure collapses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department Station Five is equipped to take on any disaster in the city or the state of North Carolina.

Station five has been part of the Urban Search and Rescue Program, which began in 2001, to respond to every kind of disaster — anywhere at any time in North Carolina.

The state provides a quick disaster response for locating and rescuing victims.

Based on the location of the disaster and the incident, the State Emergency Operations Center will look for the nearest task force to send.

Stations Five is considered a state Type III department, which includes

Up to 40 personnel

Two Type III Taskforces can combine to become a Type I Taskforce

Completely self-sufficient for 72 hours

Designed to maintain 12 hours a day operations

Can respond with smaller response packages based on incident requirements

Capabilities include heavy concrete breaching and breaking, in addition to wood-frame structural responses

Luke Easter, a senior firefighter Station Five, said when calls go into the station, someone is sent to the scene within 60 seconds once the disaster is confirmed, the rest of the crew is enroute within 15-20 minutes to save lives.