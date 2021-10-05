After slight decrease, guns on school campuses uptick in some Triad counties

(WGHP) — Monday brought not one but two security scares at two different Guilford County school campuses as state numbers show some counties are already on track to outpace past school scare stats.

Guilford County school resource officers arrested two 17-year-old students at Northeast High School on Monday after school.

A tip to an on-campus administrator and SRO led to the discovery of a stolen handgun inside of one of the juvenile’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Across the county, at Northwest High School, a knife was found on campus. The school administer who told FOX8 about the discovery did not have any more information.

The discoveries, on top of what has become a common theme at a number of schools across the Triad, have educators concerned.

State numbers also show that possession of firearms was down slightly two years ago but appear to be ticking upward for some counties:

2018-2019 – 124 students were caught with weapons on campus

2019-2020 – 83 students were caught with weapons on campus

In 2018-2019:

Alamance-Burlington School System – possession of firearm – 5/possession of a non-firearm weapon – 53

Guilford County Schools – possession of a firearm – 13/possession of a non-firearm weapon – 108

Forsyth County Schools – possession of a firearm – 13/possession of a non-firearm weapon – 109

In 2019-2020:

Alamance-Burlington Schools System – possession of firearms – 6/possession of a non-firearm weapon – 55

Guilford County Schools – possession of firearm – 6/possession of a non-firearm weapon – 89

Forsyth County Schools -possession of firearm – 8/possession of a non-firearm weapon – 77

Numbers have not been collected by NCDPI for the current school year, however, as of Oct. 5, Forsyth County schools are on track to outpace their 2019-2020 outlook.

Guilford County has recovered one handgun from a student on campus. Forsyth County has recovered five handguns from students on campus.