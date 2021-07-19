After nearly a decade, Greensboro’s Corner Farmer’s Market gets new digs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Corner Farmer’s Market has been popping up every Saturday for nearly a decade.

On July 31, the Corner Market will leave the corner of South Elam Avenue and Walker Avenue for their new, larger home at 2105 West Market Street, in the parking look adjacent to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.



“We’ve been overflowing our space for years and, lately, we’ve had to turn down many new farms who need a venue to sell their produce,” says Kathy Newsom, market manager, “we all have a huge sentimental attachment to The Corner community and as much as we hate to leave it behind, it’s the only way we can grow to meet the needs of both our vendors and shoppers. We are so grateful to the restaurants and businesses at The Corner who helped make the market community, especially the owners and staff of Sticks and Stones, but it was getting a little cramped for us all, especially with social distancing needs. ”

The new location will give them space for new vendors and longer hours. It’s less than a mile from the current location.



“When we heard that the market was looking for a larger space, we were thrilled to be able to offer up our parking lot,” says Ginny Inman, rector, St. Andrew’s Episcopal. Church, “I personally shop at the Corner Market and know it’s a beloved neighborhood institution – we are happy to welcome them to our church campus.”

2020 spurned wild growth for the corner market, the safer outdoor shopping environment and locally grown produce appealing to people in the midst of the pandemic, with shutdowns and supply chain insecurity at the forefront of everyone’s minds.



The Corner Farmer’s Market pops up every Saturday. They accept SNAP and participate in WIC benefits as well.