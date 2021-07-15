After $10 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, United Way of Greater Greensboro announces $1 million in grants to battle local housing disparity

Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher. Dan Jewett wrote in a letter to the website of the nonprofit organization the Giving Pledge, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, that he was grateful to be able to marry such a generous person and was ready to help her give away her wealth to help others. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – United Way of Greater Greensboro has announced it is using the first $1 million of a $10 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and former wife of Jeff Bezos, to fight local housing disparities.

The programs are expected to help 300 households recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

Scott gifted over $4 billion to 384 nonprofits in December 2020. UWGG was one of two North Carolina United Way organizations to receive funding.

The organizations receiving grants from the first million are: Partners Ending Homelessness, Family Service of the Piedmont, Room at the Inn, The Servant Center, Youth Focus, YWCA, Salvation Army of Greensboro, Legal Aid of NC, Greensboro Housing Coalition, UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies, Housing Consultants Group and Community Housing Solutions.

“We are thrilled that through this investment, 300 or more households will be provided with extra support to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19. An investment of $1,000,000 will help local families build a future that leaves poverty behind through permanent, stable housing.” Frank McCain, UWGG Vice President