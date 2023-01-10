THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.
On Friday, Dec. 30, at 4:13 p.m., officers were sent to Cox Avenue and Morton Street when they were told a person had been shot.
Arriving officers found a 32-year-old Thomasville man who had been shot. He was lying in the road and was taken to the hospital.
Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, Thomasville and two 16-year-olds have been charged with:
- assault with a deadly weapon
- inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
- attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon
One juvenile is facing an additional charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.
Both juveniles were taken into custody and taken to the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.
Kennedy received a $250,000 secured bond and is in the Davidson County Jail.