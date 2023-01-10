THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

On Friday, Dec. 30, at 4:13 p.m., officers were sent to Cox Avenue and Morton Street when they were told a person had been shot.

Arriving officers found a 32-year-old Thomasville man who had been shot. He was lying in the road and was taken to the hospital.

Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, Thomasville and two 16-year-olds have been charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon

inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

One juvenile is facing an additional charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and taken to the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.

Kennedy received a $250,000 secured bond and is in the Davidson County Jail.