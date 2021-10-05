Additional charges brought against inmate accused of assault that hospitalized Guilford County detention officer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate accused of attacking a detention officer is facing additional charges.

A grand jury has returned indictments against Elijah Evans after Guilford County deputies say Evans attacked Officer Sheldon Kaminsky back in July.

Kaminsky was in the ICU on a ventilator for more than a week and had to have surgery to fix several fractured bones in his face.

Evans was charged with assault. His additional charges include assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting bodily injury and assault on a detention officer.

