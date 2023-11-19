(WGHP) — Crews are battling an active fire that has been reported in the Sauratown Mountains, according to the Sauratown Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire is burning on the north side of the mountains.

Chief Wayen Barneycastle says that a large area is still burning and a helicopter was used to dump water on the area on Sunday morning.

Credit: Justin Wallace Credit: Justin Wallace Credit: Justin Wallace

Several crews are still on the scene attempting to put out the fire alongside North Carolina Forest Service Rangers.

The area is not currently under a burning ban of any kind at the moment. However, the Pinnacle Fire Department is asking people in the area to not light any outside fires due to the dry conditions and limited manpower.

Barneycastle now reports that the fire has continued to progress and now homes are being evacuated in the area.

The forest service says that the fire is currently around 55 acres and infrastructure is being threatened.

Additional fire departments are being called in to fight the blaze as well as additional rangers.

Tractor plow units were on the scene installing fire lines through the night and rangers are currently using impression tactics.

Crews from out of state are also at the scene and rangers are using winged planes and helicopters to make water drops.

Temporary flight restrictions are currently in place. Sauratown Mountain Road is also now closed and firefighters are urging the community to avoid the area.

The fire has yet to reach any homes, but it getting closer to doing so.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.