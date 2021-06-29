Accident on Highway 66 blocks both lanes of traffic

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews have been dispatched to an accident on Highway 66 and Harmon Creek Road in Kernersville this morning.

Both lanes of Highway 66 are blocked after an accident knocked down power lines in the area.

Duke Energy is not currently reporting any outages in the area. Drive NC is reporting a traffic slowdown.

This is a developing situation. We have a photographer on route to the scene and will update on air and online as we receive them.

In the mean time, avoid Highway 66 through Kernersville.