ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington School System gearing up for its first day of school which was delayed by two weeks due to mold.

“Our buildings are clean, they are sanitized and our teachers are excited. We’re ready to get back to normal, and we can’t have that normal without our students. They are the priority,” Grove Park Elementary School Principal Traci Horton said.

More than 2,000 workers have been cleaning mold in dozens of Alamance-Burlington schools and working two 12-hour shifts to get the remediation done in time for school to start Monday.

Grove Park Elementary is one of those schools and now has been given the all-clear to open.

“The building is probably as clean as I’ve ever seen it,” Horton said.

In addition to every surface and item in the school being disinfected, damaged and wet ceiling tiles were replaced.

Dehumidifiers that were placed in areas prone to moisture across the school buildings will remain until further notice to help regulate moisture.

“I’m just ready to get our kids back in our building. So glad that it’s going to be safe, sound, sanitary, and we’re just ready to get started,” Grove Park Elementary School Librarian Devlin Popham said.

Contractors assured the district all schools will be clean and ready in time for the first day of school Monday, but the district is already thinking ahead at what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

“We will then go back as a district and look at things like bringing in roofing inspectors, bringing in contractors, bringing in specialists to actually explore all of our buildings to make sure that this sort of thing does not happen again,” ABSS Public Information Officer Les Atkins said.

The Alamance-Burlington School System plans to post clearance certificates, which will signify buildings have successfully been cleared of mold on the district’s website before Monday.