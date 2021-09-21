About 375 Novant Health workers may be fired if they are not vaccinated within 5 days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 300 Novant Health workers are on unpaid suspension until they get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health care provider.

On Tuesday, Novant Health announced that 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members were in compliance with the mandatory vaccine program.

A total of 375 workers are in non-compliance across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities.

Beginning this week, these workers have five days of unpaid suspension to comply. Any team members that do not comply will be fired.

Workers are required to have either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Anyone who has only received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines has until Oct. 15 to get their second dose.

Workers may also apply for a medical or religious exemption. Anyone approved for a medical or religious exemption must be tested for COVID-19 every week and wear eye protection and an N95 respirator mask or other appropriate PPE while working on Novant Health property.