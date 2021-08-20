‘About 30 shots rang out’: Neighbors react after a traffic stop in Winston-Salem led to officer-involved shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crime tape and police sirens tell a story of terrifying violence Friday morning at the intersection of Third Street and Metropolitan Drive in Winston- Salem.

On the police scanner you can hear the voice of Officer J.M. Reyes: “Take cover, shots fired, shots fired. He’s right on Third Street running behind the building,”

William Darnell Ruth III, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Reyes was on patrol just after 1 a.m. Friday. Reyes tried to pull over a car for speeding. When he did, a suspect got out of the passenger seat, taking off while firing gunshots at the officer. Reyes shot back and continued to chase the suspect through the Garden Court Apartment Complex.

“It was like bow, bow, bow, shooting all over,” said neighbor Robin Crowder, as she gestured with her hands.

“About 10 after 1 [a.m.], about 30 shots rang off,” Bryant Stephens said.

The officer and the suspect continued to shoot multiple times in each other’s direction before the suspect got out of Reyes’ sight, according to Winston-Salem police.

Neither the officer, nor anyone at the apartment complex was hurt, but the scary encounter had Stephens on edge.

“If it wasn’t that late at night someone could have easily got hit because it was that many bullets that rang out,” he said.

Neighbors in the community tell FOX8 they just want the violence to end.

“It’s real scary, I wish that they stop shooting,” Crowder said.

“It’s nothing I can say about that. It will continue to happen, people out here are trying to live and it’s hard, it’s hard times right now; so with that being said, you guys can leave today, and it can happen again tonight,” Stephens said.

The driver of the car was also arrested.