Off-duty firefighter alerts residence to blazing house fire in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters worked on the scene of a dramatic fire Friday.

According to the High Point Fire Department, no one was hurt and an off-duty firefighter spotted the smoke and was able to alert the residents and neighbors in the Sycamore Point Trail neighborhood.

Houses on either side were damaged, but there were no injuries. It appears the fire started outside the back of the home but the cause is currently under investigation.

