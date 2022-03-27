GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a routine traffic stop, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they had set up a driver’s license checking station on Sandy Cross Road near NC Highway 49 when a car approached the station, and the driver was asked to produce his license and registration.

Deputies say that the driver was 30-year-old Ronald Norman Johnson Jr.

As Johnson spoke with them, deputies say that they smelled the odor of marijuana from inside the car, which led to them to detaining Johnson and searching the car.

Deputies say that the search of the vehicle found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Johnson was then arrested and is currently being detained at the at the Alamance County Detention Center on a $30,000 secured bond.

Johnson is being charged with one count of:

felony trafficking cocaine

felony possession with intent to sell distribute cocaine

felony possession of marijuana

felony possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana

felony possession firearm by felon

misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia