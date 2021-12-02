17-year-old suspect arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed during family park trip in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

At about 6:30 p.m on Nov. 17, Marcus Lee Key suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Kernersville police told FOX8 that the shooting happened at the park and only involved juveniles.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in Key’s death. Police did not offer a name for the suspect but did say that the suspect is male and 17 years old.

Julia Gwyn, Key’s mother, said her son and the rest of their family visited Fourth of July park on a weekly basis, sometimes multiple times a week.

On that day, they went as a group to play, which added to an already crowded park, they say.

Key spent time at the skatepark and tried to teach his mother how to skate.

“He was holding down the skate thing and he was like, ‘come on mamma, come on mamma, let’s play,’” Gwyn said, adding she never did get on the skateboard.

A witness told FOX8, at some point they heard a group of kids trying to pick a fight with someone.

Gwyn and her family heard this commotion and started to walk back to their vehicle which was parked on the other side of the park.

That’s when his mother heard the sound of a single gunshot go off. She and the rest of her family ran to their car.

Key did not make it back.

“Everybody from my family made it to the car but Marcus,” his mother said. “So, I went looking for him. I screamed, I screamed. I found him, and screamed ‘Marcus, Marcus get up.’ I got closer to him, and realized he was gone then.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Marcus’ family cover the cost of his funeral.

Marcus Key, 14.



