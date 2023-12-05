DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of Jason Corbett has issued a new statement after a math error resulted in the state reporting incorrect release dates for the man’s killers, his wife Molly Martens Corbett and father-in-law Thomas Martens.

Initially sentenced to 20-25 years in 2015, Molly Corbett and Martens returned to court for a retrial and took a plea deal on charges of voluntary manslaughter, reduced from second-degree murder. They are expected to remain behind bars until June 27, 2024.

The North Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed that there was a math error while calculating their release dates between the Davidson County Detention Center and the North Carolina Department of Corrections, which resulted in inaccurate reports claiming that they would be freed as soon as this week.

Tracey Corbett Lynch, the sister of Jason Corbett, said, “Our family were left dealing with a nightmare on Monday over this prison release error – and no one from the North Carolina justice system contacted us that day to offer help or support.”

Tracey Corbett Lynch’s full statement is included below.

Molly and Tom Martens, by their violent actions, orphaned our brother Jason’s beloved two children, Jack (19) and Sarah (17). They have never shown remorse. The events of the sentencing hearing and the confusion over incorrect early prison release dates in North Carolina this week caused further hurt and upset to two children who have already suffered far too much. Our family were left dealing with a nightmare on Monday over this prison release error – and no one from the North Carolina justice system contacted us that day to offer help or support. We find it incredible that it was only on a second check of the early release sentence calculations that the error was spotted. We also remain convinced that, but for the actions of the Irish media and the Justice For Jason supporters in highlighting this injustice, the two killers who cruelly took Jason’s life and tried to attack his good name would be released after the shocking period of just four weeks behind bars. We have been fighting for justice for Jason for eight long years. But many other families are not able to fight for justice for loved ones in the manner we have – the events of the past few weeks raise serious questions about the fairness and the empathy of the justice system in North Carolina. Other criminals in North Carolina are getting sentences of 20 years plus for non-fatal assaults. A seven month sentence extension for two people who beat a helpless man to death with a baseball bat and a concrete paving slab is nothing less than a shocking injustice. This is simply not good enough for the families of victims of violent crime. Our family will continue to speak out about this and campaign for victims rights whether it is in Ireland or the US. We would now respectfully ask for privacy to allow us to deal with the hurtful events of the past few days and weeks.

Jason Corbett was killed in 2015 by Molly Corbett and Martens, and they were originally convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison after a request to move the trial out of Davidson County was denied.

However, both maintained that evidence of Jason Corbett’s abuse was left out of the original trial and that there were issues with the jury. In September 2020, their original conviction was thrown out and they were given a new trial, where new evidence was shared, including videos taken of Jason Corbett’s children’s testimony following their father’s death, along with details about injuries Molly Corbett suffered throughout their marriage and details surrounding the death of Jason Corbett’s first wife.

Martens pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and Molly Corbett pleaded no contest to the same charge at the end of October, and the judge dismissed the second-degree murder charges against them.

On Nov. 8, they were sentenced to a minimum of 4 years, 3 months, and a maximum of 6 years, 2 months, behind bars. They received credit for 3 years, 8 months already served, leaving them with a minimum of 7 months and a maximum of 2 years, 6 months remaining.

The two were transferred to admissions centers on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. Molly Corbett was admitted to the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, and Thomas Martens was admitted to the Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury. They may be transferred to different prisons after admission and evaluation.