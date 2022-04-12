BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 94-year-old woman was hit by two cars in Burlington this weekend.

Burlington Police Department says they responded to the intersection of Sharpe Road and Lakeside Avenue on a call about a pedestrian being struck by two different cars on Sunday, just after 2:30 p.m. The 94-year-old woman has serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Witnesses say the victim was in the intersection when she was hit by two cars traveling south on Lakeside Avenue. One was described as a newer model grey Honda Civic with a loud exhaust and tinted window. The second car was described as an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler.

Burlington police are actively seeking anyone with information about this incident. Call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.