BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 94-year-old woman who was hit by two cars has died from her injuries.

Burlington Police Department says they responded to the intersection of Sharpe Road and Lakeside Avenue on a call about a pedestrian, later identified as 94-year-old Ethel Murray, being struck by two different cars on April 10th, just after 2:30 p.m.

Murray’s longtime pastor confirmed to FOX8 that she died Tuesday afternoon. She had been a member of her church for over 40 years.

Witnesses say the victim was in the intersection when she was hit by two cars traveling south on Lakeside Avenue.

Police say that one car was described as a newer model grey Honda Civic with a loud exhaust and tinted window. The second car was described as an older model black Mitsubishi Lancer with a red spoiler.

Murray was cared for by bystanders and a nurse who stopped to help before paramedics arrived on the scene to deliver critical care.

Burlington police are actively seeking anyone with information about this incident. Call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

We will be continuing coverage of this story as police seek suspects.