BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing a child sex offense charge, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Joe Keck, 91, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

On Nov. 1, the sheriff’s office received a report from Child Protective Services regarding an indecent liberties case that happened the previous year.

Following an investigation, Keck was arrested on Nov. 12.

Keck was given a $25,000 unsecured bond.