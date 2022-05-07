RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 9-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Saturday, according to Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

Seabolt says that a grandfather and their grandchild were out turkey hunting in the area of High Pine Church Road.

Aerial view of High Pine Church Road (Google Maps)

Seabolt says that when the two were finished hunting, they began to put their guns into the back of the truck.

Seabolt says while they were doing this, a nine-millimeter gun was tossed into the back of the truck, causing it to fire and strike the child in the head area.

Seabolt says the grandfather did not have cellular reception in the area, so he loaded the wounded child into the truck and drove to an area with reception.

Once they contacted 911, an ambulance met the pair at Dawson Miller Road and US-220 Business, according to Seabolt.

Aerial view of Dawson Miller Road/US-220 Business (Google Maps)

Seabolt says the ambulance took the child to a local hospital in Asheboro. Later, medical personnel flew the child to a hospital in the Research Triangle Park area. There is no official word on which hospital that is.

There is no further update on the child’s condition.

Seabolt says that no charges have been filed at this point and time.

There is no further information available.