9-year-old Greensboro boy collects dozens of blankets, hundreds of socks for people without homes

GREENSBORO N.C. (WGHP) — For a third year in a row, one little boy and his mom in Greensboro are helping hundreds of homeless people stay warm during the holiday season.

It’s the only thing Landen Harrison wanted for Christmas after his dad died: to get Santa’s help collecting blankets and socks for the homeless.

Now, Landen and his mom Audra are on their third year of giving back.

They collected over 306 pairs of socks, 116 blankets and over 100 pounds of food in the elf box on their front porch.

Landen loves seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they get their gifts. His mom says seeing donations pour in from people of all ages was heartwarming.

“There was a lot of families that came up with their kids and put things in the Elf box and I know at 9 (years old), he doesn’t realize the impact he’s having on his peers, but I see it,” said Audra Harrison, Landen’s mom.

She hopes a project like this will bring a little extra love into everyone’s lives.

“The world is already going to bang them down enough, let them see what it’s like to uplift someone else and support someone else. That way they have more gratitude when somebody helps and supports them,” said Harrison.

This year, Landen and his mom weren’t able to give out the blankets and socks because they came down with COVID-19. They want to say a big thank you to all their friends and neighbors for helping them out.

Landen is already planning out his donation collection for next year.